Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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04.08.2026 06:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Has Invested $23 Billion in This Stock Since Greg Abel Took Over as CEO. History Says There May Be More to Come
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) started a new era this year. The company's legendary CEO, Warren Buffett, stepped down (he remains the company's chairman), with Greg Abel taking over the helm. Over his short tenure as CEO, Greg Abel has already overseen several notable investment decisions. One of them was to purchase roughly $23 billion worth of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares since the start of the year.Berkshire Hathaway first initiated a position in Alphabet in the third quarter of 2025. In fact, Warren Buffett has said that he was behind it. That said, Abel and his team probably aren't done investing in the tech leader yet. Here is why Berkshire Hathaway will likely acquire even more Alphabet shares in the coming quarters, and why investors might want to do the same. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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