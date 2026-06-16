Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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16.06.2026 16:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Has Plowed Over $21 Billion Into This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Since Warren Buffett Stepped Down
Had you invested $1,000 in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) holding company when Warren Buffett became chief executive in 1965, it would have turned into a staggering $48 million by the time he stepped down at the end of 2025. The same investment in the S&P 500 index would have grown to just $399,700 over the same period. Berkshire owns numerous subsidiaries, a $337 billion portfolio of publicly traded stocks, and a massive $397 billion pile of cash. Buffett's chosen successor, Greg Abel, took over as CEO at the start of 2026, and he has plenty of resources at his disposal to extend the conglomerate's incredible run of market-beating returns.Abel is already swinging for the fences, having acquired around 65 million shares in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) since the start of the year, worth roughly $21.6 billion (by my estimate). He has effectively more than quadrupled Berkshire's position, and here's why it might be a winning move over the long term. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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