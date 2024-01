Berkshire Hathaway Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.

Everyone on Wall Street knows and respects Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and its CEO, Warren Buffett. There are a lot of reasons to buy the stock, and if history is any guide, it wouldn't be a mistake to do so. However, no stock is perfect for every investor. Here are a few reasons why you might not want to buy or own Berkshire Hathaway .Over the past decade, Berkshire Hathaway 's stock is up roughly 215%, versus a stock advance of 155% for the S&P 500 Index. That's pretty impressive, but if you add dividends into the equation, the numbers are a lot less compelling. Berkshire Hathaway doesn't pay dividends, so its return remains at 215%. But if you reinvested dividends into the S&P 500, your total return would be about 205%. Berkshire Hathaway 's lead isn't quite as compelling anymore.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel