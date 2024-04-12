|
12.04.2024 10:12:00
Berkshire Hathaway Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.
History suggests that investors would be making a wise choice by buying Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). But that's only true if you buy it and hold it for a long period of time. And that can only happen if you understand what you have purchased and are willing to stick with the investment through good markets and bad. Like any investment, Berkshire Hathaway isn't going to be the best choice for every investor.Here are some of the reasons why you might not want to own the stock.Before getting into the negatives, it is important to talk about one very notable positive. Over the long term, an investment in Berkshire Hathaway has trounced the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The chart below shows total return, which includes reinvested dividends. So if you look at historical results, you would be very attracted to Berkshire Hathaway, and for good reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|575 000,00
|-0,09%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|384,30
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.