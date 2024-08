Berkshire Hathaway Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), is known as the Oracle of Omaha. That's a testament to his investment acumen, which has led Berkshire Hathaway stock to trounce the returns of the S&P 500 index over the long term. But you shouldn't chase returns here. Berkshire Hathaway is not a stock you should own unless you really understand the company. Here's why you might not want to buy this Wall Street icon.Although Berkshire Hathaway has resoundingly beaten the S&P 500 over the long term, that is all historical performance. And as every investor is warned, past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool