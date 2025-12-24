Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
24.12.2025 18:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Is on Pace to Do Something It Hasn't Done Much Since 1965. Should Investors Be Worried Heading Into 2026?
At the end of this year, Warren Buffett will finally retire from leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) after being at the helm since 1965. The investing world will surely look different without Buffett, but it has been a legendary run for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway in that time.Buffett and his managers have turned Berkshire Hathaway into a trillion-dollar company and made a lot of its investors a lot of money along the way. Unfortunately, this year hasn't been one of Berkshire Hathaway's best, up just over 9% through Dec. 19. Granted, that's not a bad performance thus far. However, it's underperforming the S&P 500, which is up around 16%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
