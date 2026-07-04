Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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05.07.2026 01:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Is Really a Financial Powerhouse in Disguise. Here's What That Means for Investors.
When you step back and look at the big picture, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is an industrial conglomerate. It has investments in hundreds of companies, including those it owns outright and public companies in which it holds stock, like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP). In fact, many on Wall Street watch the company's investment decisions to glean ideas. But when you dig into Berkshire Hathaway's story, you'll find that it is a financial stock. And that's because the company is built on top of its insurance operations. Here's why that's so important.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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