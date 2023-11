Berkshire Hathaway Is Selling Stocks, but It Can't Get Enough of This 1 Company's Shares

It will be a few more days before investors learn exactly what stock transactions Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) made during the third quarter. The one thing investors do already know from the company's third-quarter earnings report is that Berkshire was a net seller of stocks. In the third quarter, Berkshire sold nearly $7 billion worth of equity securities in its portfolio. It bought just $1.7 billion in equities. A few of the stocks sold last quarter have been made public already and there's one stock Berkshire has been continuing to buy shares of throughout the year. Investors won't know exactly what Berkshire's portfolio looked like at the end of the third quarter until they see the company's 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 13F discloses the holdings for institutional investors with more than $100 million in assets under management, and it's due within 45 days of the end of the quarter. Considering Berkshire's portfolio value exceeded $318 billion at the end of the third quarter, it definitely meets the threshold for required filing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel