Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

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04.07.2026 08:52:00

Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting on a Record $397 Billion in Cash. Is the Stock a Buy in the Greg Abel Era?

For the first time in six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) is run by someone other than Warren Buffett. Greg Abel took over as CEO at the start of 2026, and his first months have given investors plenty to chew on -- most of all a record cash pile of about $397 billion at the end of the first quarter, up from $373 billion at the end of last year. That war chest is equal to more than a third of the company's $1.1 trillion market value.So, with a new leader and an enormous amount of dry powder, is the stock a buy?Image source: They Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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