Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

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WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

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25.09.2026 12:10:00

Berkshire Hathaway Just Bought $212 Million of This Beaten Down Stock in 3 Days, and Its Stake Has Increased 81% This Quarter

Warren Buffett turned over the chief executive officer position at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) to Greg Abel earlier this year, leaving him in charge of the company's $700 billion or so of investable assets between stocks and Treasury bonds. That's a monumental task for Abel, who has leaned on Buffett's for advice so far, as well as longtime Berkshire investment manager Ted Weschler, who controls about 6% of Berkshire's portfolio.

While Buffett found very few investment opportunities for Berkshire during his last few years in charge of the portfolio, Abel has managed to deploy a significant amount of capital in both new marketable equity positions and complete acquisitions. Abel initiated a major investment in Alphabet in the first six months of his tenure. He also completed the purchase of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

While we usually have to wait for quarterly reports to learn about the latest moves in Berkshire's portfolio, recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed another big move Berkshire Hathaway is making, including purchases totaling more than $212 million in just three days.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 664 000,00 -0,30% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 442,50 -0,41% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

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