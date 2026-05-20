Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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20.05.2026 13:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Just Dumped a Beloved Stock. Here's What It's Buying Instead.
Warren Buffett stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO at the end of 2025, but remains chairman. While Greg Abel has stepped in as CEO, Buffett remains involved in the investment decisions.Still, in CEO Abel's first quarter at the helm, there were some notable changes to Berkshire's portfolio. Let's take a closer look at these moves.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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