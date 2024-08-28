|
28.08.2024 22:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway Just Hit a $1 Trillion Valuation -- Is It Too Expensive to Invest In?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) joined the exclusive club of trillion-dollar stocks on Wednesday, topping $1 trillion in market cap during the day's trading session. In fact, it is the only U.S. company to reach this milestone that isn't a technology company. Quite the opposite, really -- Berkshire managed to grow to a trillion-dollar valuation with a collection of businesses that many investors consider to be "boring."With the stock now approximately 40% above its 52-week low, and up by about 135% over the past five years, it might seem as if Berkshire is getting a little too expensive. So, let's take a close look to see if this is indeed the case.Admittedly, Berkshire is a tough stock to value. Not only is it a collection of more than 60 subsidiary businesses, but it has a massive stock portfolio and a bunch of cash on the balance sheet. These latter two components make the company look deceptively expensive by most valuation metrics.
