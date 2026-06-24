Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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24.06.2026 12:51:00
Berkshire Hathaway Just Invested $10 Billion in Google at a Private Placement Price. Here's Why Retail Investors Should Pay Attention
When Greg Abel took over for Warren Buffett as CEO in January, many were wondering what the new Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) would look like. It hasn't taken long to see an early picture, as Abel has worked quickly to leave his mark.Berkshire's new CEO has been deploying the company's cash hoard, including multiple investments in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). For investors, this shows not only that a new era of Berkshire is in full swing but also that Berkshire is offering a ringing endorsement of Alphabet.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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