Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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21.07.2026 17:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Just Made a Massive Bet on Alphabet Stock. Should You Follow?
When Berkshire Hathaway buys a stock, investors notice. After all, Warren Buffett has spent decades building one of the greatest investing records in history by buying exceptional businesses and holding them for years.That's why Berkshire's decision to build a massive position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) caught Wall Street's attention. In fact, the Oracle of Omaha has confirmed that he initiated the idea, even though the final execution took place largely after his successor took over the helm.At first glance, the investment in this tech company may seem surprising. After all, Berkshire has generally refrained from investing in technology companies. But looking deeper, Berkshire's investment makes a lot of sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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