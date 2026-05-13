Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

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13.05.2026 12:21:00

Berkshire Hathaway Just Resumed Stock Buybacks After a Long Pause. Here's What It Signals.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) spent about $78 billion on stock buybacks from 2018 through 2024. But then the billions stopped flowing and simply accumulated as cash on Berkshire's balance sheet.However, we recently learned that Berkshire completed its first buybacks in nearly two years, with recent regulatory filings showing that Berkshire spent about $234 million on buybacks during the first quarter of 2026. Here's a rundown of what this means to investors like you and me.To be fair, $234 million isn't a massive buyback for Berkshire. It represents about 0.02% of Berkshire's current market cap of $1 trillion. However, there are two key points to consider. First, the buybacks in question occurred only in March -- that's just one month of the first quarter. We have no idea whether CEO Greg Abel will (or has already) buy back more stock in the second quarter, which is underway now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 622 000,00 -0,08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 416,00 0,27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

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