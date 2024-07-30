|
30.07.2024 12:45:00
Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Selling Its Bank of America Stock. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) sold off nearly 52.8 million shares in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), its second-largest holding, over the course of six days in late July. The stake amounted to around $2.3 billion, and it is the first time Berkshire has trimmed its position in the second-largest U.S. bank since 2019.Bank of America (BofA) stock has performed well since Berkshire first invested in it in 2011, returning around 12% compounded annually. At the end of the second quarter, BofA made up around 11% of Berkshire's total portfolio. Should investors be concerned about its repeat selling?In brief, banks borrow money in the short term (in the form of customer deposits) and lend it over the long term. They earn money on the difference between the interest they get from loans or other investments and the interest they pay on deposits. As a result, banks are cyclical stocks sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|-6,67%
|Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
|12 975,00
|-2,44%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
|22,65
|0,57%
|Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
|1 197,01
|-0,66%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
|22,66
|0,49%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
|23,10
|0,13%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
|23,55
|-1,09%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
|22,50
|0,40%
|Bank of America Corp.
|37,28
|0,11%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|608 000,00
|-0,25%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|406,65
|0,25%