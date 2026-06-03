Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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03.06.2026 09:05:00
Berkshire Hathaway Made Some Major Portfolio Moves, but This One Was a Head-Scratcher. How Should Investors Take It?
When Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) 13F filing was released in May, it provided insight into the company's direction following the retirement of its longtime leader, Warren Buffett, at the end of last year.When Berkshire's stock positions were released, a handful of moves came as a surprise. The company completely exited positions in Visa, Mastercard, UnitedHealth Group, and Amazon, but the real head-scratcher was the stocks Berkshire chose to add.Berkshire added over 39.8 million shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), worth over $3.28 billion (about 1% of its stock portfolio), a move that surprised many. Let's take a look at why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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