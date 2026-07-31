Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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31.07.2026 15:05:00
Berkshire Hathaway Now Owns $16.3 Billion of This 1 Energy Stock. Should You Follow?
Over the years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) has routinely owned one of the more valuable stock portfolios around. The portfolio has changed over time, but one staple that has been around since Berkshire first purchased shares in late 2020 is oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX).Chevron is Berkshire's sixth-largest holding, accounting for 4.5% of its portfolio. As of this writing, the more than 84.3 million shares of Chevron that Berkshire held are worth nearly $16.3 billion. Berkshire apparently believes enough in Chevron to have it represent a decent amount of its portfolio; should you follow suit? If you value stability and consistency, the answer is yes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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