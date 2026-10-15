Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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15.10.2026 18:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Outperformed the S&P 500 Over a 60-Year Period Under Warren Buffett. Here's the Stock That Could Help Continue the Streak Under Greg Abel.
Warren Buffett's track record running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is hard to top. From 1965 through the end of 2025, the stock delivered a phenomenal annualized return of 19.7%. The S&P 500 index was far behind, with a yearly total return that averaged 10.5% during that time.
Buffett's strategy focused on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable valuations. And the real money was made in holding these positions indefinitely, letting compounding do the work.
The Oracle of Omaha is no longer the CEO. Greg Abel, previously vice chairman of non-insurance operations, is now in the driver's seat. There should be no issue keeping the conglomerate's culture alive. But can the new CEO continue Berkshire's incredible streak of outperformance?
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Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
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|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|699 500,00
|-0,36%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|467,95
|-0,14%
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