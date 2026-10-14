Berkshire Hathaway Quietly Built a $37.4 Billion Stake in Alphabet, Making It the Portfolio's Third-Largest Position

If you've been a longtime fan and follower of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) former chief stock-picker Warren Buffett, then you know he's steered clear of technology stocks, arguing they're too difficult to understand.

That is, until somewhat recently. Berkshire took on a small (now-exited) position in Amazon back in 2019, and of course, Apple has grown to become the conglomerate's single-biggest equity holding since first stepping into it back in 2016. It's not clear to what extent these were Buffett-directed trades, and to be fair, both companies are as much consumer-oriented as they are technology names, making their businesses at least somewhat easier to understand.

If there was any doubt that Warren Buffett has officially warmed up to tech stocks, though, it's been wiped away this year by Berkshire's entry into a sizable stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

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