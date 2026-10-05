Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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05.10.2026 16:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Says It's Now America's 4th-Largest Homebuilder. It Also Owns More Than 10% of Lennar.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB) recently completed an acquisition that makes it the nation's fourth-largest homebuilder.
This summer, the investment and insurance conglomerate built by Warren Buffett acquired Taylor Morrison, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based community developer and homebuilder, for $6.8 billion. Berkshire said it would merge Taylor Morrison with Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire-owned collection of 15 regional and local homebuilders.
The two builders together delivered almost 23,000 site-built homes in 2025 in 21 states and 52 housing markets. Berkshire also owns a $2.2 billion stake in homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN), which amounts to about 11% of that company, and small stakes in NVR (NYSE: NVR) and D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), two other homebuilders.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|672 500,00
|-0,37%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|449,90
|0,01%
|Lennar Corp.
|66,70
|0,82%
|Lennar CorpShs -B-
|65,00
|0,00%