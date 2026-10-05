Berkshire Hathaway Says It's Now America's 4th-Largest Homebuilder. It Also Owns More Than 10% of Lennar.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB) recently completed an acquisition that makes it the nation's fourth-largest homebuilder.

This summer, the investment and insurance conglomerate built by Warren Buffett acquired Taylor Morrison, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based community developer and homebuilder, for $6.8 billion. Berkshire said it would merge Taylor Morrison with Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire-owned collection of 15 regional and local homebuilders.

The two builders together delivered almost 23,000 site-built homes in 2025 in 21 states and 52 housing markets. Berkshire also owns a $2.2 billion stake in homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN), which amounts to about 11% of that company, and small stakes in NVR (NYSE: NVR) and D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), two other homebuilders.

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