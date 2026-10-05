Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

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WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

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05.10.2026 16:15:00

Berkshire Hathaway Says It's Now America's 4th-Largest Homebuilder. It Also Owns More Than 10% of Lennar.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB) recently completed an acquisition that makes it the nation's fourth-largest homebuilder.

This summer, the investment and insurance conglomerate built by Warren Buffett acquired Taylor Morrison, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based community developer and homebuilder, for $6.8 billion. Berkshire said it would merge Taylor Morrison with Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire-owned collection of 15 regional and local homebuilders.

The two builders together delivered almost 23,000 site-built homes in 2025 in 21 states and 52 housing markets. Berkshire also owns a $2.2 billion stake in homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN), which amounts to about 11% of that company, and small stakes in NVR (NYSE: NVR) and D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), two other homebuilders.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 672 500,00 -0,37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 449,90 0,01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
Lennar Corp. 66,70 0,82% Lennar Corp.
Lennar CorpShs -B- 65,00 0,00% Lennar CorpShs -B-

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