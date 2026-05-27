Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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27.05.2026 18:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Still Has Not Sold Its Bank of America Stake. Here's What That Tells Long-Term Investors.
Now that Warren Buffett's reign at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) has ended after more than six decades, attention has turned to its new CEO, Greg Abel, and how his strategies may differ from Buffett's.Since Buffett's departure, Berkshire has made notable moves, including exiting 16 positions in the first quarter, with giants such as Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group among them. However, one thing that remained was its large stake in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), a stock it first bought in 2011. As of March 31, Bank of America accounts for 8% of Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio (its fourth-largest holding).Considering how long Bank of America has been one of Berkshire's largest holdings and how it has stood firm amid one of the portfolio's largest rebalancing events, here are some takeaways for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
|18 960,00
|-2,27%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
|20,15
|0,75%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
|19,39
|0,21%
|Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
|1 198,00
|-0,29%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
|19,40
|0,28%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
|19,22
|-0,05%
|Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
|19,65
|0,05%
|Bank of America Corp.
|43,83
|-0,34%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|615 500,00
|-0,49%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|412,60
|-0,02%