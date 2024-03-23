|
23.03.2024 08:20:00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has delivered phenomenal returns since Warren Buffett took over as CEO in 1965. If you were fortunate enough to buy Class A stock in the company then, you would have seen your investment increase by 4,384,748%. In other words, $100 invested would be worth nearly $4.4 million today!There is no question that Berkshire has been an excellent performer over the past six decades, but is the stock still worth buying in 2024? How about current shareholders? Should they hold on to the stock, or sell it? Let's see if we can find some answers.Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate, owning numerous businesses across multiple industries. The company is perhaps best known for its $371 billion investment portfolio, with its largest holdings in well-known companies like Apple, Bank of America, American Express, and Coca-Cola.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!