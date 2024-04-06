|
06.04.2024 12:50:00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has proven to be one of the most profitable investments in history. Since 1980, the shares have risen more than 2,000-fold! A $100 investment would now be worth about $250,000. Now, with a market cap of $900 billion, most of Berkshire's biggest gains are likely behind it. But that hasn't stopped the stock from doubling the return of the S&P 500 during the past three years. But what should investors be thinking right now? Is Berkshire stock a buy, sell, or hold?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
