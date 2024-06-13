|
13.06.2024 10:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) long-term performance is the envy of Wall Street. Since Warren Buffett took over as chief executive officer in 1965, the former textile manufacturer has grown into a massive conglomerate with ownership or investment in numerous companies. Over those 59-odd years, the stock has returned an average of 19.8% annually. A $100 investment back then would be worth a bit more than $3.23 million today. Berkshire's historical performance is undeniable. But buying stock is more about future performance than past performance, and the future of Berkshire Hathaway includes some uncertainties regarding its leadership. Investors may feel nervous about the company's future and its ability to maintain its stellar performance.If you're invested in or plan on investing in Berkshire Hathaway, you might want to consider the following.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
