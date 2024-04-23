|
23.04.2024 19:11:43
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has 18% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the stock famously led by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, won an upgrade last week when Swiss banker UBS raised its price target on the industrial conglomerate to $481 per share. That suggests a nearly 18% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. As analyst Brian Meredith explained, there are two big reasons to like Berkshire stock: insurance and trains.Berkshire Hathaway is expected to report first-quarter earnings on May 6. Meredith believes the company will report $4.90 per share in profit on better "underlying loss ratios" at GEICO. (Which is to say, once you back out new reserves and catastrophic losses, payouts on insurance claims are trending lower relative to rising premiums). The analyst also sees shipment volumes on Berkshire's BNSF railroad picking up, translating into better revenue and profit there as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!