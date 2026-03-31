Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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31.03.2026 16:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Off to Its Worst Start Since 2020. Is This a Huge Buying Opportunity?
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) are down around 6% thus far in 2026, which is an unusually poor start. The stock has normally been much more stable than this. The last time it was off to a worse start in the first three months of the year was in 2020, in the early stages of the COVID pandemic, when it was down by more than 19%. Not only are concerns about the broader economy impacting the stock this year, but Warren Buffett is no longer CEO of the iconic company. Since the start of 2026, Greg Abel has been running the business. And while he follows the same investing principles and strategy as Buffett did, investors may nonetheless not feel as excited about the stock with a different CEO at the helm; Abel may still need to prove himself. Could now be a golden opportunity to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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