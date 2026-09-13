Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Trailing the S&P 500 by About 10 Points This Year. History Says That Usually Doesn't Last.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) has gone almost nowhere in 2026. The B shares trade near $510 as of this writing, up about 2% for the year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained about 11% over the same stretch.

A 10-point deficit is unusual for this company. But it has happened before.

Berkshire's annual report carries a table comparing the stock's yearly change against the S&P 500's total return, dividends included, going back to 1965. On that basis, this year's gap is closer to 11 points.

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