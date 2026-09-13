Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.09.2026 00:14:01

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Trailing the S&P 500 by About 10 Points This Year. History Says That Usually Doesn't Last.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) has gone almost nowhere in 2026. The B shares trade near $510 as of this writing, up about 2% for the year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained about 11% over the same stretch.

A 10-point deficit is unusual for this company. But it has happened before.

Berkshire's annual report carries a table comparing the stock's yearly change against the S&P 500's total return, dividends included, going back to 1965. On that basis, this year's gap is closer to 11 points.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A

mehr Nachrichten