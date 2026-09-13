Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
14.09.2026 00:14:01
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Trailing the S&P 500 by About 10 Points This Year. History Says That Usually Doesn't Last.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) has gone almost nowhere in 2026. The B shares trade near $510 as of this writing, up about 2% for the year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has gained about 11% over the same stretch.
A 10-point deficit is unusual for this company. But it has happened before.
Berkshire's annual report carries a table comparing the stock's yearly change against the S&P 500's total return, dividends included, going back to 1965. On that basis, this year's gap is closer to 11 points.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|
11.09.26
|dailyAktien: Berkshire Hathaway – Attraktiv bewertet (NewsTool)
|
11.09.26
|dailyAktien: Berkshire Hathaway – Attraktiv bewertet (NewsTool)
|
04.09.26
|Why Berkshire Hathaway might be an active hedge (Financial Times)
|
04.09.26
|Why Berkshire Hathaway might be an active hedge (Financial Times)
|
28.08.26
|Risse im Versicherungsgeschäft: Droht der Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktie der Dämpfer? (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.26
|Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.26
|Michael Burry kritisiert Berkshire Hathaway - und sieht keinen Grund mehr für Investition in die Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.26
|Aktie im Plus: Berkshire Hathaway wächst kräftig - Umsatz und Gewinn über Prognosen (finanzen.at)