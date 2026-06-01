Berkshire Hathaway To Buy Taylor Morrison For $8.5 Bln In Cash Deal; Taylor Morrison Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) announced late Sunday its definitive agreement to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC), a community developer and homebuilder, for $72.50 per share in cash. The deal represents a total equity value for Taylor Morrison of around $6.8 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion.

In the overnight trading, Taylor Morrison shares were gaining around 20%, at $70.20, after closing Friday's regular trading 0.39% lower.

The acquisition price represents a 24% premium to Taylor Morrison's latest closing price of $58.50 on May 29.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Taylor Morrison is a community developer and homebuilder with over 350 communities concentrated in prime locations across 21 markets in 12 states.

Upon the deal closure, Taylor Morrison will become a private company and its common stock will no longer be listed and traded on the NYSE. The firm will continue to be led by its existing management team, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Palmer.

Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to welcome Taylor Morrison into Berkshire's portfolio, reflecting our long-standing commitment to housing, exemplified by Clayton Homes and our other building products businesses. Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans."