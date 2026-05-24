Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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24.05.2026 10:53:00
Berkshire Hathaway's 3 Biggest Moves in Q1
Last quarter was a busy one for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB)... busier than most. New CEO Greg Abel made a bunch of changes that predecessor Warren Buffett didn't seem so interested in making. Here's a rundown of the biggest three made in the first quarter.Buffett was never wholeheartedly committed to it in the sense that Berkshire never held a major stake in the company. But, after first establishing a position in 2011, Abel opted to sell the entirety of the conglomerate's 8.3-million-share stake in credit card middleman Visa (NYSE: V) last quarter. Berkshire also dumped all of its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE: MA) during the first quarter of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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