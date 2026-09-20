Berkshire Hathaway's Favorite Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Looks Like a Genius Buy Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) and artificial intelligence (AI) may not seem like an investment duo that would naturally go hand in hand. The conglomerate has long focused on more traditional, less technological businesses. Still, given how much focus there has been on AI among nearly every company in recent years, this association was unavoidable. The question is no longer if you're an AI investor, but what kind of AI investor you are.

So while Berkshire Hathaway may not be rushing headlong to play the AI megatrend, it clearly believes in what Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is doing, because it has massively increased its stake in one of the most AI-first companies on the market. Based on the stock's valuation, I think it would be a good idea for investors to follow suit and scoop up shares now.

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