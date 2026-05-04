Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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04.05.2026 15:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway's First Annual Meeting Under Greg Abel Has Arrived. Here Are 3 Must-See Takeaways.
The jokingly titled "Woodstock for Capitalists" occurred on May 2, the day Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) annual meeting was held in Omaha. It was vastly different from past annual meetings because the CEO on stage wasn't Warren Buffett. Greg Abel, Buffett's successor, ran the show. Here are three of the most important takeaways for investors.One of the biggest takeaways from Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting was the ongoing involvement of Warren Buffett. He sat in the front row as Greg Abel led the meeting from the stage. This is an important statement and a testament to Buffett's management skill. He is there to help, if needed, but he is letting Abel do his job as CEO.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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