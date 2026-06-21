Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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21.06.2026 12:12:00
Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel Dumps Amazon and Loads Up on Alphabet. Is It the Better Buy?
Berkshire Hathaway's new CEO, Greg Abel, made some major moves in his first quarter as the company's leader. He sold off a slew of small positions, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), concentrating the portfolio in 29 stocks, and he tripled the company's position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Is Alphabet a better buy than Amazon today?Amazon and Alphabet are two top tech stocks and two of the most valuable companies in the world. Alphabet, though, has skyrocketed over the past five years, and it has the second-highest market cap of any global company, with $4.4 trillion, while Amazon has underperformed the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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