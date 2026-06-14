Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.06.2026 11:30:00

Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel Just Made a Big Bet on Who Will Win the AI Races -- And He's Even Tipping the Scale in Its Favor

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is in full force, with agentic AI now catapulting AI-related stocks to new heights.Still, those who remember the internet boom and bust know that many darlings of that boom didn't become long-term winners. Some even went bankrupt. However, those who eventually emerged as winners of that boom became some of the world's biggest companies, making up most of today's "Magnificent Seven."Today, the multitrillion-dollar question is, who will be the winner of the AI revolution? Well, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) Greg Abel just made a big bet that one of the Magnificent Seven internet-era winners will also win the AI races -- and Berkshire's investment itself could help make that bet a reality.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten