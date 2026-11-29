Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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29.11.2026 13:40:02
Berkshire Hathaway’s Greg Abel Spent $2.4 Billion Buying 4 Stocks Last Quarter. Here’s the Best of the Bunch.
Warren Buffett left Greg Abel with $369 billion in cash on Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) balance sheet when he turned over the CEO position at the start of the year. To be clear, Buffett wasn't doing Abel any favors by giving him a lot of fresh powder to invest. Buffett simply couldn't find much worth buying in the current market.
Three quarters later, Abel still has $352 billion left on the balance sheet. That's not for lack of activity. He's bought back approximately $18 billion worth of Berkshire shares, spent about the same amount acquiring two businesses in their entirety, added to the conglomerate's strategic investments in Japan, and made a total of $11 billion in net marketable equity purchases. That's to say, there are still opportunities for value investors in today's market.
Last quarter, Abel and fellow Berkshire investment manager Ted Weschler spent just under $2.4 billion buying shares in four stocks, according to Berkshire's SEC filings. Here's what they bought for the portfolio, along with the one stock that stands out among the group.
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