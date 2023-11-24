|
24.11.2023 12:35:00
Berkshire Hathaway's Mystery Stock: Have Buffett and Munger Finally Bought the Stock They Can't Stop Praising?
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) legendary performance is undeniable. Since CEO Warren Buffett took over the failing textile business in 1965, the stock has returned investors 20% compounded annually -- doubling the S&P 500's average annual return in the same period.This track record of success is why investors eagerly await Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly form 13-F, a required filing by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that discloses institutional investors' investing activity during the period. In the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway purchased $1.7 billion in stock. However, a sizeable chunk of that amount is in a mystery stock on which Berkshire has requested confidential treatment.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
