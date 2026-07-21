Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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21.07.2026 22:24:00
Berkshire Hathaway's New Leader Has Loaded Up on Alphabet With $10 Billion in Cash. Here's the Likely Reason.
At the end of last year, Warren Buffett retired as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) and passed the reins to Greg Abel. Although Buffett still has some influence on the company, it's clear that Abel and Berkshire Hathaway are embracing new strategies.Since Abel took over, Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio has changed a bit, and one of the biggest shifts is that it has loaded up on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Berkshire Hathaway purchased its first Alphabet shares in late 2025, but Abel has taken it up a notch. It's now Berkshire Hathaway's fifth-largest holding, accounting for 8.7% of its stock portfolio (across both share classes).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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