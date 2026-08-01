Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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02.08.2026 01:45:00
Berkshire Hathaway's Record $397 Billion Cash Pile Gives Greg Abel Room for Buybacks or a Big Acquisition
Under the stewardship of Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has always been run with a fortress balance sheet. It never wants to find itself operating from a position of weakness. Instead, it waits patiently for the right opportunities to present themselves.The conglomerate ended the first quarter with $397 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasuries. This is more valuable than the vast majority of businesses out there. It gives CEO Greg Abel incredible financial resources to execute buybacks or make a splashy acquisition.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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