Over the past three months, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) is up roughly 15% as of this writing. By comparison, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), both headline-grabbing artificial intelligence (AI) energy plays, are down 29% and 38%, respectively. Investors aren't giving up on the companies that provide energy for AI, but they may be shifting toward more conservative investments. Here's what you need to know.

Artificial intelligence is really just a fancy computer program. Without electricity, it can't exist. But AI uses a tremendous amount of power, resulting in consumer backlash against the data centers that host it. This is why investors have been so attracted to Bloom Energy and Caterpillar.

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