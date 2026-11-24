Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
25.11.2026 00:42:02
Berkshire Hit a Record High While AI Power Stocks Sold Off. Here’s What That Says About Where Energy Money Is Going.
Over the past three months, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) is up roughly 15% as of this writing. By comparison, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), both headline-grabbing artificial intelligence (AI) energy plays, are down 29% and 38%, respectively. Investors aren't giving up on the companies that provide energy for AI, but they may be shifting toward more conservative investments. Here's what you need to know.
Artificial intelligence is really just a fancy computer program. Without electricity, it can't exist. But AI uses a tremendous amount of power, resulting in consumer backlash against the data centers that host it. This is why investors have been so attracted to Bloom Energy and Caterpillar.
Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,52
|0,00%
|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|584,00
|2,10%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex gab am Dienstag deutlich ab. Der DAX verlor unterdessen ebenfalls klar. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.