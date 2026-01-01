Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
01.01.2026 15:07:00
Berkshire Is Selling Apple Stock and Buying This Other Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead
Over the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a theme so influential that the broader market seems to ebb and flow based on this singular narrative. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices are both hovering near record highs, with megacap technology stocks being some of the largest contributors to the market's ongoing rally.While just about every major investment fund on Wall Street can't seem to get enough of AI, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett -- who just retired as CEO -- has primarily stuck to his contrarian methods. Throughout the AI revolution, Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks -- hoarding cash on its balance sheet and collecting passive income through Treasury bills.Last quarter, Berkshire finally put some of its excess capital to use and made a significant addition to its portfolio. Let's dig into some of the fund's moves in recent years and try to make sense of what drove these decisions. From there, we'll take a look at valuation and assess if now is a good opportunity to follow in Buffett's footsteps.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
