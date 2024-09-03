|
03.09.2024 14:00:00
Berkshire Just Hit $1 Trillion, but Warren Buffett's Signaling It's Time to Take Profits
We knew it was coming. We just didn't know when. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) conglomerate just hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time, joining rare air occupied only by Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway is the only non-tech company on the exclusive list.Most investors are probably familiar with Buffett's legend as Berkshire has delivered a compound annual return of 19.8% for nearly 60 years, trouncing the S&P 500 index in the process. $1,000 invested in Berkshire when Buffett took over would be worth more than $40 million today.But is Berkshire stock a buy now? The company still possesses many of the attributes that have made it so successful, including a diversified collection of wholly owned, high-margin businesses like the BNSF railroad and GEICO insurance, as well as a stock portfolio directed by Buffett himself, the most admired investor in history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!