Berkshire Just Hit $1 Trillion, but Warren Buffett's Signaling It's Time to Take Profits

We knew it was coming. We just didn't know when. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) conglomerate just hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time , joining rare air occupied only by Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway is the only non-tech company on the exclusive list.Most investors are probably familiar with Buffett's legend as Berkshire has delivered a compound annual return of 19.8% for nearly 60 years, trouncing the S&P 500 index in the process. $1,000 invested in Berkshire when Buffett took over would be worth more than $40 million today.But is Berkshire stock a buy now? The company still possesses many of the attributes that have made it so successful, including a diversified collection of wholly owned, high-margin businesses like the BNSF railroad and GEICO insurance, as well as a stock portfolio directed by Buffett himself, the most admired investor in history.Continue reading