30.04.2022 18:53:50
Berkshire Q1 Profit Drops; But Operating Profit Edges Up
(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its first quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders dropped to $5.46 billion or $3,702 per Class A share from $11.71 billion or $7,638 per Class A share in the prior year.
Investment and derivative loss for the latest-quarter was $1.58 billion compared to gain of $4.69 billion in the previous year. It included losses of approximately $771 million in the first quarter of 2022 and gains of about $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021 due to changes during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 in the amount of unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings.
But quarterly operating earnings rose to $7.04 billion from $7.02 billion in the prior year.
Total revenues for the first quarter grew to $70.81 billion from $64.60 billion in the previous year.
