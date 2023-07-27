Berlin-based Startup KAYA, Launches to Bridge Climate Finance Gap for Developing Countries

The company aims to develop environmental projects, providing quality returns for investors while accelerating global climate change mitigation efforts

BERLIN, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly founded startup, KAYA, is pleased to announce its recent launch with an ambitious mission: to break down barriers that developing countries face in scaling up the development of ecosystem conservation projects.

The company aims to mobilize green financial investments, particularly in Africa, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions that currently receives only 3% of sustainable investment flows.

KAYA’s action-oriented approach intends to help the private sector in meeting their climate action targets.

In light of the recent Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, KAYA is already making waves with plans to mobilize financial investments into large-scale nature restoration and conservation projects. Its focus is bridging the accountability and climate justice gap between private sector emitters and developing regions.

"This is a fascinating time for ecosystem conservation and restoration work,” said Chaitanya Sure, Co-Founder & Chief Climate Officer. "The participation of the private sector in environmental markets is tremendously valuable for organizations implementing climate solutions at scale, but the latter is still too small a group to serve the urgent needs of the planet and the growing market demand. That is the void KAYA is set out to fill.”

KAYA is currently conversing with the Governments of Angola and Tanzania around undertaking multi-year reforestation and fire management activities that would restore and protect natural ecosystems in an area of up to 1 million hectares. It aims to finalize an agreement with Angola by year-end.

The company plans to leverage multiple revenue streams including emerging biodiversity credits as well carbon credits. Sure explains, "Delivering positive societal and ecological impacts through carbon markets is often slowed by small carbon assets and high transaction costs, ultimately making it hard for investors to engage. This is what we are trying to solve.”

Working closely with the public sector and local communities, KAYA is set out to not only develop, but implement these projects through their entire lifecycle, from conception to execution, while managing them on the ground. One of the few project developers to take this holistic, long-term approach, KAYA’s projects aim to reduce land-based emissions, preserve biodiversity, and create positive social impacts, such as local job creation and infrastructure for life-improving services.

The Berlin-based startup, with regional presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, takes a science-based approach to aid governments and businesses in mitigating climate change while boosting regional economic growth. KAYA offers opportunities for businesses to meet their climate action targets by restoring nature, thereby contributing to much-needed global carbon reductions.

About KAYA

KAYA develops large-scale ecosystem preservation and restoration projects in close collaboration with the public sector and local communities. They aim to make a lasting positive impact on landscapes and livelihoods of people across Sub-Saharan Africa, and help the continent build a resilient low-carbon economy by enabling its rich natural capital to thrive.

For more information, visit www.kaya.global.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Viduka, Communication & Media Manager

outreach@kaya.global

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a022ab9-b54f-45ea-8240-2413553dafaf