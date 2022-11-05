BERMUDA ANNOUNCES EARLY END TO TRAVEL AUTHORISATION REQUIREMENTS FOR TRAVELLERS

Effective November 14, Bermuda will end the travel authorisation process offering a simpler travel experience for Bermuda's visitors. In its place, visitors will complete a free, digital arrival form to capture visitor data for Bermuda.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bermuda government announced the elimination of the travel authorisation (TA) process some (3) three weeks earlier than originally scheduled a move which will streamline the overall travel experience for visitors.

The requirement for an approved TA, the associated forty-dollar fee, and proof of vaccination or medical insurance will no longer be a condition of travel from November 14, 2022. In its place, the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) will reinstate the Bermuda Arrival Card, a digital form for visitors only, which was in place prior to the onset of the pandemic. The form captures visitor data, generating critical tourism statistics for the country and provides visitors, who opt-in, with relevant, timely communications to enhance their stay. The Bermuda Arrival Card is a simple online form that can be completed in mere minutes, prior to travel to the island.

Previously, the Bermuda Government announced that the legislation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, including the use of the TA, would come to an end on November 30, 2022.

The Minister of Tourism, the Hon Vance Campbell said, "Our Government has delivered on our pledge to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors and now with the earlier end date for the TA, travel to Bermuda will be simpler for our visitors."

Tracy Berkeley, interim Chief Executive Officer at BTA said, "Bermuda's tourism industry fully supports the decision to eliminate the travel authorisation and bring the island's public health emergency orders to an end. We are especially appreciative of our partners in the Ministry of Health for the collaborative approach to solving our shared challenges. This is exciting news that will help to restore a frictionless travel experience for our visitors."

Stephen Todd, Chief Executive Officer at the Bermuda Hotel Association said, "Bermuda's hoteliers are thrilled with the decision to end the travel authorization three weeks early. This move comes at a crucial time before the US Thanksgiving travel period. This is a time when we anticipate welcoming visitors looking to take advantage of the current Fall into Winter promotions. It should also support demand in time for the return of three additional direct flights from Miami, JFK, and Toronto."

Currently, visitors to Bermuda no longer require pre-travel or on-island COVID testing.

The online visitor arrivals process can be completed in three easy steps.

Go to www.BermudaArrivalCard.com

Complete the form accurately and completely with visitor details

Download the form and present it to immigration officials for inspection

There is no approval process, no fee, and once the required fields have been completed the form is available as a downloadable link or by email. All non-residents who travel to Bermuda as of November 14 must complete the Bermuda Arrival Card even if they have previously completed a travel authorisation form. Hard copy 'Pink Forms' will be available for non-resident travellers who have not completed the digital Bermuda Arrival Card. There is no need to accept a 'Pink Form' if you have completed the digital form

A preliminary version of the form can be found at www.BermudaArrivalCard.com and testing and optimisation will be complete in the next few days.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government, entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

