CVB Financial Aktie
WKN: 925673 / ISIN: US1266001056
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03.05.2026 18:07:48
Bernzott Capital Bets On Regional Banking With a 415,000 Share CVB Financial (CVBF) Purchase
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 30, 2026, Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated a new position in CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF), acquiring 415,389 shares. The estimated transaction value was $8.17 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $8.05 million, reflecting both the purchase and changes in the stock's price.CVB Financial is a regional bank holding company focused on business and personal banking services in California. The company leverages a diversified loan portfolio and specialized financial solutions to address the needs of commercial and agricultural clients. Its established regional presence and comprehensive service offerings provide a competitive advantage within the community banking sector.Bernzott Capital’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward energy and materials. The firm’s new CVB Financial position is one of four new positions it began in the first quarter. It was the boldest new bet it made during the period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|CVB Financial Corp.
|20,45
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