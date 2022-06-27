BerQ RNG Celebrates the Successful Startup of Michigan Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BerQ RNG, an innovative developer, owner and operator of renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, announced today the successful startup of an animal manure anerobic digester to RNG facility located on a dairy farm in Western, Michigan. Pipeline-quality RNG has been produced and commercial operations were achieved on June 24, 2022.

This state of the art facility was successfully constructed, commissioned, and completed within budget and on schedule and is expected to deliver over 85,000 MMBtu of RNG annually, equating to approximately 750,000 gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE) of renewable vehicle fuel annually. This RNG will be used as clean fuel for the transportation sector and stands to benefit from the federal Renewable Fuel Standard Program and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard in California. The project is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by over 6,000 metric tons annually and significantly reduce air pollutants.

"We are excited to celebrate the commencement of commercial operations of this industry-leading anaerobic digestion project that will offer long-term sustainability benefits to the host farm and local community in Michigan," said Bas van Berkel, CEO of BerQ RNG.

About BerQ RNG

BerQ RNG is a full cycle developer, owner and operator of RNG Projects in North America with a portfolio of projects in operation, construction and development helping dairy farms, landfill owners, municipalities and Fortune 500 companies reduce their environmental impact and create significant economic value. For more information, please visit http://www.berqrng.com. BerQ RNG is a portfolio company of Starwood Energy, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. For more information, please visit www.starwoodenergygroup.com.

