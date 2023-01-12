Berry Aviation, Inc. New Hire Announcement - Vice President of Unmanned Aerial Systems Division

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team by welcoming Tom Ballenger as Vice President of its Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) group. Tom is responsible for the oversight, management, and execution of Berry Aviation's UAS contracts, delivering warfighter capability and customer support excellence. Additionally, Tom will spearhead capability development in UAS, emerging threat replication and unmanned ISR & cargo services for Berry clients.

Stan Finch, President of Berry Aviation said, "We're very fortunate to bring Tom onboard and look forward to benefiting from his business, senior program management, and defense aviation expertise. As Berry continues to expand into new and exciting areas of aviation like UAS and EVTOL we are certain that Tom's values and management philosophy will be a huge advantage to the company and our clients."

During an extraordinary 24+ year career in the United States Army as an enlisted Infantryman and Aviation officer, Tom held roles at the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), was the Director of the Aircraft Systems Integration branch at US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and completed an Industry assignment at Bell Helicopter. Significantly, is Tom's experience as the Deputy Director of Science and Technology at USSOCOM, managing a broad portfolio of specialized technology projects. Tom is a Distinguished Military Graduate from Texas A&M University and holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Berry Aviation, Inc., a member of Acorn Growth Companies, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Berry Aviation operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions including Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets.

