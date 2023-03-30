Bertelsmann FY22 Profit Down; Sees Stable Operating Profit, Higher Revenues In FY23, Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - German media, services and education company Bertelsmann SE reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 group profit fell to 1.05 billion euros from last year's 2.31 billion euros.

Operating EBITDA was 3.192 billion euros, nearly flat with last year's 3.241 billion euros, despite a challenging market environment.

Bertelsmann recorded revenues of 20.25 billion euros, the highest revenues in its history in 2022, and up 8.3 percent from the previous year's 18.70 billion euros. Almost all divisions recorded growth, in some cases considerable.

Looking ahead, Chief Financial Officer Rolf Hellermann said, "Bertelsmann has a solid financial position. For the current financial year 2023, we expect a moderate to significant increase in revenues and a stable operating result."

As part of Boost strategy, the company plans to invest five to seven billion euros by 2026 to lift it to a significantly higher revenue and earnings level by 2026.

The company said it plans to increase revenues to 24 billion euros and EBITDA to four billion euros by 2026.

