Berthoud, Colorado Bans the Sale of Puppies and Kittens in Pet Stores

BERTHOUD, Colo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a preemptive move leading the way toward a more humane Colorado, on June 25 an ordinance proposed by Harley's Dream, which bans the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores, was unanimously passed by the Berthoud Board of Trustees.

Berthoud, Colorado joins more than 300 jurisdictions across the country which have passed ordinances or laws that restrict the retail sales of dogs and cats. A majority of puppies sold in pet stores are born in commercial breeding facilities, also known as puppy mills. These mills are commonly inhumane, overcrowded and unsanitary. Puppies and kittens born in mills do not receive adequate veterinary care, exercise, socialization or human contact.

This is a huge step forward for animal welfare in Colorado. Harley's Dream wishes to thank Mayor William Karspeck for championing this measure, and the members of the Berthoud Town Board for their swift action in ensuring Berthoud will lead the way in Colorado to establishing and always remaining a humane community.

"Our hope is that Berthoud can be a model for other jurisdictions, that they will take the same action, eventually leading toward a state-wide law prohibiting puppies and kittens from being sold in pet stores. We want to stop the puppy mill pipeline into Colorado," says Rudi Taylor, co-founder of Harley's Dream. "And while we do support responsible breeding, as those breeders never sell their puppies to pet stores, a measure such as Berthoud's will positively impact the adoption of shelter and rescue pets."

About Harley

Berthoud is the hometown of Harley, a one-eyed Chihuahua who spent his first 10 years living in a cage in a puppy mill. His sole purpose was to produce puppies to be sold in pet stores. Harley's eye was lost because his cage was cleaned with a power-washer, with him in it. After being rescued, Harley began his triumphant journey. His efforts as a "spokes-dog" against puppy mills earned him the top honor as American Humane's "Hero Dog of the Year." Harley had been on the Today Show, HuffpostLIVE, Hallmark Channel's Home and Family Show and numerous news segments. He also had the opportunity to testify during a congressional caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Sadly, Harley passed away in March 2016, but his legacy lives on ... his mission will continue until puppy mills no longer exist. Harley inspired so many people to do great things, and he continues to be the voice for the hundreds of thousands of dogs suffering in puppy mills today.

About Harley's Dream

Harley's Dream was established in 2016 to create awareness and educate the public about the cruel commercial dog breeding industry, also known as puppy mills. They believe that a grassroots approach by large groups of concerned citizens is the most effective way to bring about change. Their focus is to encourage advocacy by providing the tools necessary to educate children and adults alike. Harley's Dream is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Berthoud, Colorado. Learn more at www.harleysdream.org.

Related Images

harleys-berthoud-billboard.jpg

most-pet-store-puppies-come-from.jpg

harley-american-hero-dog.jpg

berthoud-leading-the-state-of.jpeg

Related Links

Harley's Dream website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berthoud-colorado-bans-the-sale-of-puppies-and-kittens-in-pet-stores-300875702.html

SOURCE Harley's Dream