17.05.2023 23:08:00
Bertolli and Carapelli Launch Initiatives to Transform Sustainability of the Olive Oil Category Worldwide
Deoleo reaffirms unparalleled commitments to raise industry standards and launches new levels of verified sustainability in its products
DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deoleo, the global leader in olive oil, today resolidified its commitment to raising industry standards with a major step forward in the company's sustainability strategy. Years in the making, the company is launching new SKUs of the Bertolli and Carapelli brands that offer sustainability assurances to consumers nationwide.
Arriving to U.S. grocers this summer, the new SKUs will include sustainably sourced versions of Bertolli and Carapelli extra virgin olive oils — "Bertolli Sustainably Sourced" and "Carapelli Original Sustainable" respectively. Deoleo will also introduce a new QR code technology in partnership with IBM that provides consumers additional layers of process traceability in the journey of "Carapelli 100% ITALIAN" from tree to table. Other SKUs currently have a similar QR code that focuses on educating consumers on the company's sustainability initiatives.
These initiatives protect the authenticity and quality of Deoleo's products, bringing to life a small part of the company's much larger sustainability approach and dovetailing other recently launched milestones such as the launch of Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 100 percent recycled plastic bottles in the U.S. last year.
"As the world's largest olive oil company, we have a responsibility to our heritage, our industry and most importantly, our consumers to deliver sustainability. We will continue to drive toward this goal through a holistic approach that addresses every step of the process. The sustainability conversation is multifaceted, and while these new SKUs are significant, they represent a small part of our global vision," shares Thierry Moyroud, CEO of Deoleo North America.
At the heart of Deoleo's sustainability strategy, established in 2019, are four areas of action materialized through its brands and under the theme of "Caring for What Cares for You":
"Deoleo's purpose in 'Caring for What Cares for You' is clear," says Moyroud. "Our framework is built upon the value that action speaks volumes. To that end, we will remain laser focused on delivering tangible innovation and initiatives that don't solely respond to market trends, but rather transform sustainability of the entire olive oil category worldwide."
For more information, visit deoleo.com.
For more information about Deoleo's sustainability initiatives, visit deoleo.com/en/sustainability.
About Deoleo
Deoleo is a Spanish multinational food company and the global powerhouse behind the best-selling olive oils in the world. With a global presence in more than 60 countries and 5 continents, Deoleo has factories in Spain and Italy as well as commercial offices in 15 countries. Deoleo's portfolio consists of global leading brands such as Bertolli, the best-selling brand worldwide, Carapelli, as well as Spanish brands Carbonell, Hojiblanca and Koipe.
